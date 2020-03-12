Duterte leads the way to promote tourism

MANILA, 12 March 2020: The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte promises to visit Boracay to promote local tourism as the Covid-19 virus decimates travel bookings worldwide.

Duterte made the promise during a press briefing after a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases according to the Philippines News Agency.

He said he wanted to have “something to look at” noting the views of the open sea from Boracay island were “endless.”

Last week, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat confirmed Duterte would visit Boracay today 12 March 12 to lift the public’s mood and encourage travel around the Philippines.

The president also promised to inspect what has been done on the island since it was closed for six months two years ago to build road and wastewater systems after he called the resort a “cesspool”.

Ahead of his planned visit, he claimed Boracay Island has now been restored “close to its original pristine” beauty after a six-month major rehabilitation from April to October 2018.

Last week, Tourism Undersecretary, Benito Bengzon, said the Department of Tourism (DOT) would allocate approximately PHP6 billion to fund international and domestic promotions, infrastructure, and regional tourism development some of which is earmarked for the famous tourist island.

From this budget, DOT will allocate approximately PHP85 million for training for Covid-19 orientation, preparedness, response, and protocols for industry stakeholders.

The DOT has introduced guidelines for accommodation establishments on how to deal with guests in light of Covid–19.

These protocols include the use of infrared thermometers to check temperature, screening guidelines, and provision of hand sanitizers.

He said the DOT would also provide regular updates through a recently created website www.philippines.travel/safeph

Aside from these safety precautions, the DOT sought the support of the country’s carriers, such as Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, and Air Asia, to roll out discounted flights around the country to propel domestic tourism.

Given the reduction in international flights, Bengzon said the vacant airport slots are being offered to local carriers to increase domestic flights.

DOT accredited hotels and resorts will reduce their prices anywhere from 30 to 70% off the published and online rates to be more competitive with neighbouring Southeast Asian countries.

