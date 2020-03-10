Dusit digs out a deep discount

BANGKOK, 10 March 2020: Travel agents, airline staff, and other industry partners can enjoy discounts of up to 60% for stays at Dusit Hotels & Resorts at any of its properties worldwide including the Maldives, the Middle East, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Available for booking from now through to 31 May 2020, the special offer applies to the ‘Best Available Rate’ at the time of booking on dusit.com, and includes property-specific benefits such as complimentary room upgrade or late check-out, depending on availability.

The offer is available across the entire portfolio of Dusit-branded properties, including the recently opened Dusit Doha Hotel, Qatar; Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Philippines; Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Island Resort, Philippines; and Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri Bangkok, Thailand; as well as recently renovated resorts in Thailand such as Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket; Dusit Thani Hua Hin; and Dusit Thani Pattaya. The offer is available for members of the travel industry only, booking direct via dusit.com/travel-industry-rate. Terms and conditions apply.