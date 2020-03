Bench Events rolls out Hospitality Tomorrow

LONDON, 26 March 2020: Bench Events, a leading organiser of conferences and forums for the hotel, aviation and restaurant sector, is organising a complete live conference experience on the internet.

It will bring together industry leaders to discuss the unprecedented economic circumstances caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and what the industry can do collectively to rebuild confidence.

The virtual conference will take place 7 April from 1000 to 1600 BST and registration is free of charge for all participants; although an optional donation is requested to selected charities helping out those in the hospitality industry, suffering from the worst effects of the coronavirus.

Indian Hotels CEO, Puneet Chhatwal said: “With Covid-19 sweeping across the globe, many companies in the hospitality industry are facing an unprecedented threat.

As we will combat the pandemic much better united than divided, we all need to come together to share ideas.

This meeting on the internet will set a great example of what we can do by thinking in a bold and imaginative way.”

Bench Events has lined up a powerful list of speakers, including Paul Stoltz, the world’s leading expert and consultant on resilience and creator of the Adversity Quotient; Roger Bootle, the award-winning founder and chairman of Capital Economics; Hon. Minister Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Kenya; Roger Dow, President and CEO of the US Travel Association and dozens of top executives from across the hospitality industry worldwide.

Topics on the agenda will cover: the economics of coronavirus, how to survive the greatest adversity of our time, the nine essential leadership behaviours needed in a crisis, the outlook to recovery, how to capitalise on the upturn when it comes and the new post-COVID reality.

These discussions will be moderated by the presenter of HARDtalk and conference chair, Stephen Sackur and Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to Secretary-General, UNWTO.

State of the art video conferencing technology will be used to bring virtual main-stage panel sessions to an audience of up to 100,000 online participants. The plenary debates will be complemented by more focussed roundtables, drilling into the detail of specific subjects.

People joining the online event will be able to ask questions and post comments in real-time, using a live chat facility.

Other activities popular at Bench Events’ regular conferences will also be replicated online, including speed networking, which will give participants a series of three-minute one-on-one video calls with other delegates.

There will also be an online exhibition, where it will be possible to browse through virtual exhibition booths and engage in a live video conversation with a representative of the exhibitor.

Bench Events Chairman & Founder Jonathan Worsley concluded: “Devastating is the word most governments are using to describe the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on society and the economy.

The sector that stands to suffer the most is travel and hospitality.

Today, nothing is certain, except that our world will never be the same again.

We need business leaders to come together to discuss the best strategies to cope with the immediate crisis and to plan how to capitalise on the recovery when it comes. That is what Hospitality Tomorrow will do.”

About Hospitality Tomorrow Hospitality Tomorrow is organised by the global event organiser Bench Events, which has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Annual conferences include the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) in Dubai, now in its 14th year, The Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) and the Latin American Hotel & Tourism Investment Conferences (SAHIC).