Bans to stop Covid-19 imports

BANGKOK, 26 March 2020: Countries that suffered the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak back in January are now introducing travel bans and restrictions to limit importing new cases

Macau

Macau announced Tuesday restrictions on travellers from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan effective 25 March.

Macau’s chief executive Ho Iat Seng said travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan who have travelled abroad within 14 days prior to arrival in Macau would be denied entry into the territory from 25 March. Travellers entering Macau are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The Philippines

The government imposed an entry ban on all foreigners that came into effect 23.59 22 March. Travellers with Filipino spouses or children are exempt from the ban.

China

All inbound travellers entering the country are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at a designated hotel, local isolation centre or a medical facility at their own expense in an effort to curb the rise in imported cases of Covid-19 in China.

Taiwan

The country has suspended all airline passenger transits through all international airports in Taiwan effective 24 March and extending until 7 April.

Australia

South Australia and Western Australia closed all air, sea, rail and land borders from 1330 local time on 24 March. Only essential service providers and people from border towns unaffected by the outbreak will be allowed to cross state lines.