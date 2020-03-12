Bangkok Skal’s new committee

BANGKOK, 12 March 2020: The Bangkok Skal Club elected its committee and president during the annual general meeting held 10 March.

The club members elected Andrew Wood as president and Tom Sorensen as vice president for the duration 2020 to 2022. Wood was the incumbent president elected in March 2018 for a two-year term.

Last year, the Bangkok club won the coveted Skål International CLUB OF THE YEAR award which was presented during the Miami Skål World Congress 2019. At the same congress, Wood was made a Membre D’Honneur awardee, Skål International’s highest award.

The new Executive Committee of SKÅL INTERNATIONAL BANGKOK 2020-2022

President: Andrew J Wood

Vice President & Membership: Tom Sorensen

Secretary: Michael Bamberg

Treasurer: Andres Rubio

Events: Pichai Visutriratana

Public Relations: Marvin Bemand

YS Director: Scott Smith

Director Digital Marketing: James Thurlby

Director & Advisor to the board: Eric Hallin

Auditor: Peter Baines