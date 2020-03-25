Bangkok Airways shuts lounges

BANGKOK, 25 March 2020: Bangkok Airways will close all of its passenger lounges, effective 1 April, at airports in Thailand and neighbouring countries to reduce the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

The Thai government also called for social distancing and suggested that people maintain a distance of around 1.8 metres. It also ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars in the Thai capital.

All of the airline’s lounges and snack kiosks will be closed at the following airports; Suvarnabhumi, Samui, Sukhothai, Trat, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, U-Tapao, Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and Luang Prabang (Laos).

Entrance to the economy class lounges is free, but some passengers pay an upgrade fee to sit in the airline’s Blue Ribbon business lounges. They will need to apply for a refund on the upgrade fee.