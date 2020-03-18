Bangkok Airways beefs up screening

BANGKOK 18 March 2020: Bangkok Airways has added exit screening points using handheld Thermoscans at both domestic and international departure halls of its airports in Samui, Sukhothai and Trat.









The Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, recommended the additional measures.

Samui Airport has added screening points at domestic and international departure halls since 13 March 2020. There are now seven screening points at entrances and terminal zones.

Sukhothai Airport has added screening points for passengers at the domestic departure hall.

Trat Airport has added two screening points for passengers at the domestic departure hall.