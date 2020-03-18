Airports close on Luzon island

MANILA, 18 March 2020: The Philippines announced that flights to and from airports on Luzon island would be significantly restricted from 20 March to 13 April as one of the numerous measures to battle the local spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Outbound passengers who are planning to leave the Philippines have until the 20 March before the latest ‘Enhanced community quarantine’ is imposed across Luzon Island.

There are three international airports on Luzon island; Bicol, Clark and Manila and three will be impacted by the quarantine measures.

The Department of Transport said only Filipino passengers would be allowed entry at Luzon airports but would not be allowed to fly out.

Travel and access to essential services, following the shutdown of all public transportation on Luzon, could impact severely on travellers returning home from the Philippines.

A government spokesperson told the Philippines News Agency, Tuesday, that “the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon was different from the self-quarantine observed by people who have been exposed to a person infected.”

Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles said the enhanced community quarantine would be implemented for 30 days while self-quarantine would only last for 14 days.

Placing Luzon under enhanced community quarantine compels over 53 million people residing in Luzon to follow “strict” home quarantine and limit their movement to accessing necessities.

The provision for food and essential health services is regulated, and the presence of uniformed personnel is heightened during the month-long enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

The Philippines has so far recorded 142 positive cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths.

Cebu Pacific suspends flights

Meanwhile, due to the Philippine government’s regulations, Cebu Pacific and CEBGO will suspend all flight operations from 19 March to 14 April 2020.

The Philippine government recently implemented Enhanced Community Quarantine over Luzon and similar directives across various provinces in the country.

The airline said it was complying with the stricter quarantine measures, land travel restrictions and regulations in place.

“We are also working closely with the authorities to assist in flying stranded passengers in and out of the Philippines,” it said in its 17 March statement.

Cebu Pacific confirmed the following international flights would operate on 18 March 2020.

Flights to Singapore:

Manila-Singapore-Manila.

Flights to Thailand:

Manila-Bangkok-Manila

Flights to Japan:

Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila;

Manila-Osaka-Manila;

Manila-Nagoya-Manila.

Flights to Vietnam:

Manila-Ho Chi Minh-Manila

Flights to Taiwan:

Manila-Taipei-Manila

Flights to Indonesia:

Manila-Bali (Denpasar)-Manila

(Source: PNA and Cebu Pacific)