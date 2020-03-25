AirAsia maps rebooking options

SEPANG, Malaysia, 25 March 2020: AirAsia is offering extended flexibility options for all existing flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020 with a departure date between 23 March and 30 April 2020.

The offer excludes Thailand and India domestic flight bookings operated by Thai AirAsia, airline code FD and AirAsia India, airline code I5.

Eligible passengers can now select one of two flexible travel options using the airline’s AI chatbot AVA on support.airasia.com or airasia.com:

Unlimited flight change

Passengers can change to any new travel date before 31 October 2020 on the same route any time up to 48 hours before flight departure an unlimited amount of times without any additional cost subject to seat availability.

Credit account

Retain the value of the flight booking in the guest’s AirAsia BIG Member account for future travel with AirAsia to be redeemed within 365 calendar days from the issuance date.

The travel date of the new booking can fall on any date within the published flight schedule on airasia.com.

These options are available only for upcoming flight bookings made on or before 22 March 2020, with a departure date between 23 March 2020 and 30 April 2020.

However, these are not applicable for Thailand and India domestic flight bookings (operated by Thai AirAsia, airline code FD and AirAsia India, airline code I5) and all other flight bookings with a departure date from 1 May 2020 onwards.

The above information is only applicable for direct online bookings made via airasia.com. For group bookings or those made with travel agents, the passenger needs to contact the respective booking agent.

The airline’s customer support services are swamped with calls that have also overwhelmed the airline’s chatbot known as AVA.

It can take hours to get through to call centres, and the feedback on AVA posted on Facebook accounts suggest it cannot cope with the high volume of requests. The airline says it prioritises guests with immediate flight departure first.