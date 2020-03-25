A wedding package in Laos

LUANG PRABANG, 25 March 2020: Our Armchair travel planning focuses today on a wedding package in the World Heritage town of Luang Prabang.

Considering travel worldwide has stalled, events are banned and airlines park their planes on the tarmac this package is not on the cards any time soon.

But it won’t always be that way. Once Covid-19 wanes a wedding package in Luang Prabang become an attractive option for couples. For now, as you stay home and social distance, spare a few moments to do the sums on whether a wedding in this exotic World Heritage town ticks all the boxes.

Pullman Luang Prabang that stand on a 16 hectare stretch of countryside, surrounded by paddy fields is giving brides and grooms the chance to exchange their eternal vows in peace and privacy, blessed with authentic Lao heritage and hospitality.

The new “Khoi Hak Jao Lai” wedding package captures the essence of this exquisite destination, with a spiritual ceremony and a wealth of extra amenities, from romantic room decorations and sublime spa treatments to professional photography, delectable dining and more. With no minimum number of guests required, couples can enjoy the most important day of their lives on their own terms, without the stress of organising a large wedding.

The Khoi Hak Jao Lai package showcases a traditional Lao “baci” ceremony, which is designed to bring harmony and balance the body’s spirits.

Guided by an expert wedding planner, couples will take their place around a “pha khuan”, a floral centrepiece made from fresh flowers and banana leaves. This sacred ritual will be conducted by a “mor phon” – a respected village elder or monk – for a truly enchanting experience.

The couple will be dressed in classical Lao costumes, with hairstyling and make-up for the bride. The venue will be fully decorated and accompanied by instrumental music. A four-hour wedding photography session, including transportation to beautiful local landmarks such as Heuan Chan Heritage House and Wat Xieng Thong, will ensure the perfect memento of this special day.

Back at Pullman Luang Prabang, the bride and groom will be treated to a romantic set dinner for two in a cabana, a 60-minute couple’s massage at the Pullman Spa, and a specially decorated room with a blissful bubble bath, a bottle of sparkling wine and a cake.

Since it opened its doors in 2019, Pullman Luang Prabang has implemented a series of environmental initiatives, including organic farming, local community partnerships and eco-friendly guest activities. These were recognised recently, which it became the only property in Luang Prabang to receive the 7th ASEAN Green Hotel Standard Award.

Eco-conscious couples can discover how the resort’s own rice fields are worked by local farmers using water buffalo, and how the organic gardens produce 100kg of fresh vegetables and herbs per month for the restaurants. They can also learn how Pullman Luang Prabang works with community initiatives, such as the Namkhan Project, an eco-farm, which has helped to reverse soil degradation. The Laos Buffalo Dairy, a CSR project that produces milk, cheese, yoghurt for the resort creates an additional revenue stream for the animals’ owners.

When the package gets going once more, prices will start at USD1,799 net per couple.

(Source: Delivering Asia)