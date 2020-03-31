A new chapter at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

MALE, The Maldives, 31 March 2020: One of the world’s best hotels ( voted in Tripadvisor’s Traveller Choice Awards), Gili Lankanfushi has recently reopened to much excitement, after a year-long renovation.

All of its 45 breathtaking overwater villas have been given a brand new uplift, with a new layout that lets guests soak in the pristine, idyllic surrounds, new furniture, luxurious bathrooms, and even private pools for selected villas.

The resort’s restaurant, Kashiveli, has also been completely revamped, with new decor, seating, as well as an air-conditioned room for charcuterie, cheese, sashimi, and delectable homemade chocolate. The food and beverage team is now also under the charge of new Executive Chef HarinathGovindaraj.

While the outlook of Gili Lankanfushi has been given a fresh rejuvenation, what has not changed is the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. At the heart of Gili Lankanfushi is a deep and unyielding love for the environment. This is something that returning guests truly respect, and new guests have come to appreciate. Experiencing the world in all its splendour and beauty only makes us realise how precious it is.

GiliLankanfushi’s ‘No Bin Day’, where staff are encouraged not to waste food.

In playing its part to safeguard the environment, Gili Lankanfushi has kept up with its existing programmes, such as ‘No Bin Day’ at the staff dining hall, where staff are encouraged not to waste food.

It has also introduced new initiatives, like the seagrass monitoring programme under the helm of the resort’s marine biologists, and a natural composting project to turn biodegradable waste into organic fertiliser.

Guests can play their part in monitoring the health of seagrass in the resort’s lagoon.

From the looks of it, this new chapter at Gili Lankanfushi will continue to set new benchmarks in the way we travel. It is exciting, promising, and heralds new light for the fragile world we call home.

Where To Stay: Gili Lankanfushi Maldives (http://bit.ly/Gili-TTRWeekly)