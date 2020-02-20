Yoga fans head for Can Tho

CAN THO, Vietnam, 20 February 2020: Yoga fans and wellness enthusiasts will learn to master essential poses through new, multiple-day healthy yoga retreat packages at Azerai Can Tho.

The retreats are for experienced practitioners and newcomers alike and include six-day/five-night (“Ultimate Yoga Retreat”) and four-day/three-night (“Essential Yoga Getaway”) options. All retreats feature twice-daily yoga sessions, daily spa treatments and specially designed healthy “yogic menus” for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Located on a private islet on the Hau River in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta and accessible only by boat, Azerai Can Tho offers a peaceful natural setting for the retreats but still close to the city of Can Tho.

All retreats begin with a wellness consultation and introductory yoga session on the first evening, followed by a healthy dinner at the resort’s Cafe.

Mornings typically begin with a special detox tea made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass and orange peel (and optional lime juice and honey). Then it’s time for the first of the day’s two yoga sessions: a 60-minute dynamic hatha yoga and static asanas session.

During their stay, guests will have one breakfast served onboard the resort’s luxury boat, as they take in the sights of the Nine Dragon River Delta. All meals served as part of the yoga retreats feature detailed calorie counts and dietary highlights, with most dishes including vegetarian, gluten-free, egg-free and dairy-free options.

Each afternoon, guests will experience a different spa treatment, such as traditional Vietnamese oil therapy or a harmonious facial treatment, at The Azerai Spa, in addition to steam and sauna sessions to detoxify the body and relax the muscles. An evening 60-minute hatha yoga session caps each day before another healthy dinner at the Cafe.

Also included in the retreats are pranayama breathing practice, meditation sessions, a live cooking session, and herbal teas and snacks, including natural juices such as “Immune Booster,” made with spinach, celery, lemon, ginger and apple.

Healthy yoga packages are priced at USD2,833 for the “Ultimate Yoga Retreat” and USD1,656 USD for the “Essential Yoga Getaway.”