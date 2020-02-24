Vietjet lops 50% off fares

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2020: Vietjet is offering 50% discounts on fares for all of its routes* until 29 February.

The promotional tickets can be purchased by applying the code “BOOKNOW50” to get 50% off all domestic flights within Vietnam and Thailand.

It also applies to all international routes connecting Vietnam or Thailand with destinations in Asia such as Singapore, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The promotional tickets are valid for travel from 20 February to 27 April 2020 (**).

Bookings for the promotional tickets can be made via all channels, including Vietjet’s website www.vietjetair.com, the “Vietjet Air” mobile app or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vietjetglobal (click the “Booking” tab).

Passengers can also book tickets via the hotline at +8419001886 and Vietjet’s official agents and ticket offices. Payment can be easily made with Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/UnionPay cards.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “Vietjet connects many new and attractive destinations with such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka (Japan), Bali (Indonesia) and especially New Delhi and Mumbai, the two biggest hubs of India, with amazing destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang.”

(*) Excluding taxes and fees

(**) Excluding public holidays