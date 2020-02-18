Unicorn opens boutique hotel

BANGKOK, 18 February 2020: Unicorn Hospitality opens its Villa de Pranakorn boutique hotel this week in the Thai capital’s heritage district.

Located in Bangkok’s Sam Yot district, close to the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Yaowarat, the city’s Chinatown, the property has just 47 rooms.

Villa de Pranakorn recently named Erik Lannge, as the hotel’s general manager.

Unicorn Hospitality says it has “several other hotels and resorts scheduled to open in the coming months” and plans to triple its properties outside of Thailand to around 12 by early 2021.

To mark the opening of the Sam Yot property the group is promoting a two-night stay for THB 14,900. The package includes Champagne breakfast, roundtrip airport transfers, dinner for two (chef’s special set menu), a bottle of sparkling wine on arrival, and a one-hour Thai or aroma massage for two people. The package is valid for bookings made until 31 March.

Agoda sells rooms with double occupancy, including breakfast at THB8,683 per night without the extras.