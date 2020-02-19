Travelport renews Pacific airlines contracts

SYDNEY, 19 February 2020: Travelport, a technology company serving the global travel industry, has signed new multi-year content agreements with five airlines in the Pacific region.

These include Regional Express (Australia), Solomon Airlines (Solomon Islands), Air Vanuatu (Vanuatu), Samoa Airways (Samoa) and Air Tahiti Nui (French Polynesia).

Under the agreements, the airlines will be able to reach out to Travelport’s 68,000 travel agencies worldwide.

Commenting on the new agreement, Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers said: “The pioneering platform and solutions of Travelport have provided strong support for our growth, and we look forward to commencing the new phase of our partnership.”

Chris Ramm, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Air Partners at Travelport, said: “The increasing appeal of the Pacific to global travellers has given us great confidence to explore this region further. We already have a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand and have been gradually expanding our ties with Pacific Island airlines. We believe the ongoing or planned fleet renewal and infrastructure development by these carriers will significantly rejuvenate the regional tourism sector