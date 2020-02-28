The Philippines rolls out ‘great sale’

MANILA, 28 February 2020: The month-long Philippine Shopping Festival starting 1 March, could rival annual summer sales held in Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

Targeting domestic travellers the month-long festival could help boost airline and hotel bookings for the dramatic decline in travel bookings from China and South Korea.

Quoted by the Philippines News Agency, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said on Wednesday: “It’s not hard to see that elevating the shopping experience will go a long way to enhance the attractiveness of our tourist destinations all over the Philippines.”

The nationwide sale will run from 1 March to 31 recruits the country’s top mega shopping malls and duty-free outlets. Discounts will vary from around 25 to 50% under the shopping festival theme.

“We’ve recognised this in the National Tourism Development Plan of 2016-2022, where leisure, entertainment, and shopping tourism is one of the 10 products we want to further develop in the next few years,” Romulo-Puyat said.

Philippine-made items will be featured during the festival to support local craftsmen and artisans.

To back up the festival discounted hotel accommodation is on offer groups supporting the initiative including the Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc Philippine Retailers Association, Philippine Tour Operators Association, Philippine Travel Agencies Association, and Tourism Congress of the Philippines.

The PNA report said airlines such as Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia would slash off fares on domestic routes to back the project.

(Source: PNA)