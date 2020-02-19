Swiss-Belhotel sets foot in Malaysia

HONG KONG, 19 February 2020: Swiss-Belhotel International confirmed Tuesday the soft opening of its first Malaysian property.

Swiss-Belhotel Kuantan, a four-star hotel on the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, opens at a coastal site facing the South China Sea just 2 km from Kuantan the capital of Pahang state.

Located in the traditional fishing village of Tanjung Lumpur, the 27-storey property has 366 rooms and suites.

Swiss-Belhotel Kuantan is the first stage of the Kuantan Waterfront Resort City (KWRC), a 200-hectare mixed-use development with a tourist resort, retail, entertainment, hospitality and residential zones as well as a business park.

Tourist attractions will include a marina walk, waterfront bars and restaurants, including a floating restaurant, duty-free shopping, golf course and a waterpark.

The coastal development will be a one-hour transfer from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan once the ECRL ( East Coast Rail Link ) is operational. The destination’s international gateway, Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport, is just 25 minutes’ drive from the hotel and offers connections to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Penang.

Swiss-Belhotel Kuantan’s opening room rates range from MYR258 (net) for a Studio City View through to MYR392 (net) for a Family Room.