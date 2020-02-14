Summit tweaks Doha Declaration

DOHA, Qatar, 14 February 2020: The CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit 2020 concluded earlier this week with industry leaders renewing their commitment to the so-called Doha Declaration.

The first Doha Declaration 2019 addressed liberalisation of the skies, market access, sustainability and active engagement in Aeropolitical discussions at the highest level, and urged aviation stakeholders around the world to join in support of the ‘business of freedom’.

Now following the latest two-day summit, a more comprehensive version of the Doha Declaration was adopted, highlighting the growing need for sustainable operations and engaging stakeholders to act collectively to address climate change and promote sustainability in the aviation industry.

What’s new

Here are the commitments required from various sectors linked to aviation.

Airlines

Travel and tourism, within a liberal regulatory framework, are essential for global connectivity and socio-economic development. 20% of all new jobs are created in this industry.

However, in the face of climate change, it is essential for the airline industry to engage collectively to reduce the level of emissions.

The aviation and tourism industries recognise there is no single “one-size-fits-all” solution to the environmental challenges the world is confronted by today.

Urgent action is required to secure environmental sustainability.

Airlines need to work with manufacturers and fuel suppliers to explore all avenues for emission reduction.

A coherent industry message is needed to assure the public that effective measures are being taken.

Airlines must encourage airports to play an active and integral role in improving operational efficiencies.

Governments

Governments must consult with industry to complement industry action while minimising the regulatory temptation to impose additional taxes in the form of charges and fees.

If taxes are imposed, they should be transparently allocated to activities that will serve to reduce the industry’s impact on the environment.

Governments must ensure reductions in carbon emissions are achieved through effective air traffic management.

Other stakeholders

Travellers should be provided with clear, reputable, and globally-acceptable means of offsetting their carbon footprint.

Leading education institutions together with the aviation industry should work to define and develop appropriate data and skills – both technical and non-technical – with the ultimate goal to support the development of a strong and effective cohort of aviation environment professionals, and promote equal access to leadership positions.

The CAPA Qatar Aviation, Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit 2020 took place from 5-6 February, providing a pivotal platform to continue the discussion on open skies, aviation access and regulation among the most influential and esteemed leaders in the industry.