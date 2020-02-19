Sports events line up in Sarawak

KUCHING, 19 February 2020: Sarawak is lining up more events to attract sports enthusiasts from around the region.

The Samarahan Duathlon 2020 featuring running and cycling races will be hosted 39 March at the Summer Shopping Mall, Kota Samarahan.

Organised by the Samarahan District Office, the event consists of a 6km run, followed by a 45km cycle race and concluding with a 6km run.

Participants will be able to compete in either two categories; individual (men and women open) or team (relay and open).

For more information visit https://www.checkpointspot.asia/Event/EventInfo.aspx?EventCode=ttJW09crBSU%3D

Meanwhile, Bintulu will host the 4th series of Bintulu Mountain Bike Challenge 28 to 29 March at the MTB Track in Tanjung Batu, Bintulu.

The event aims to promote Bintulu as a tourist destination for MTB enthusiasts while building Sarawak’s image as a sports and adventure destination at both local and regional levels.

The MTB Challenge has eight categories; Men Elite, Veteran (50 & above), Master (40 & above), Junior (21 & above), Bintulu Closed, Fat Bike, XXL (95kg & above) and Women.

For more information call Stanley at +60165781319 or Maulana at +60138396841.