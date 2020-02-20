Sarawak makes a splash in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, 20 February 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board feted more than 250 local and international delegates to a special Sarawak style lunch at the PATA Adventure Travel Conference and Mart (ATCM) 2020 hosted last week in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Visiting Malaysia Borneo for the first time, the ACTM event gathered a diverse line up of international experts who are at the forefront of adventure travel one of the fastest-growing tourism sectors.

“Last year, Sarawak had a target of 5 million visitors, which was indeed difficult, but not impossible. The number has also surpassed the UNWTO’s global growth predicted in 2019 and arrivals reaching 4.66 million is what Sarawak would be looking at this year,” said Mary Wan Mering, STB’s Director of Corporate Services, during the lunch.

Sarawak also focuses on ‘Responsible Tourism’ which emphasises on people, businesses and governments to maximise the positive economic, social and environmental impacts of tourism. Sarawak’s nature-based and landscape tourism calls for conservation for the benefit of the future generation.