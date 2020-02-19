Sapphire Princess sails down under

SYDNEY, 19 February 2020: The world’s leading premium cruise line, Princess Cruises, has announced plans to add 44 new cruises from five major Australian cities with the redeployment of Sapphire Princess to Australia.

The award-winning** 2,670-guest ship will arrive six months earlier than planned in Australia to commence an extended year-long season from 1 May 2020.

Sapphire Princess’ Greatest Hits programme will offer a range of itineraries highlighting some of the country’s favourite cruise ports and will inject close to USD140 million dollars into the local economy.

Unveiling the cruise line’s expanded program today, Princess Cruises Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Stuart Allison said the cruise line’s redeployment of Sapphire Princess would also be a boost to domestic and regional tourism.

“With the ongoing uncertainty of travel restrictions and port closures in Asia impacting our cruise operations in the region, we hope that this extended deployment in Australia will benefit local tourism, particularly in regional areas with 102 visits to regional ports around the country during her year-long deployment,” Allison said.

“Never has there been a better time to cruise from your doorstep, with convenient new departures from Sydney, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane between May and October 2020 at an unprecedented value, with special launch fares for cruises departing within the next three to six months.”

On sale from Monday 27 February, Sapphire Princess’ year-long programme will include 171 port calls including an inaugural Australia circumnavigation voyage sailing Adelaide roundtrip with similar options from Fremantle and Sydney and 19 maiden calls along Western Australia’s coast including Geraldton and Exmouth.

Sapphire Princess will arrive into Perth (Fremantle) following a multi-million dollar refurbishment and will receive the new MedallionNet feature from 4 June, offering guests the best Wi-Fi at sea. Guests will be able to share their cruise experiences with friends and family back home and around the world, with MedallionNet offering unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable and affordable.





The new Sapphire Princess’ programme highlights

A three-night West Australia Getaway roundtrip sailing from Perth (Fremantle) and calling into Margaret River (Busselton). Departing 1 May 2020, fares start from USD249 per person twin share.

A 10-night Coral Coast voyage sailing from Perth (Fremantle), visiting West Australia’s coastal destinations such as Broome, Geraldton and Exmouth. Departing 4 May 2020, fares start from USD699 per person twin share.

Returning favourites include a 17-night Northern Explorer between Sydney and Perth (Fremantle) visiting destinations such as Geraldton and Cairns. Departing Perth (Fremantle) on 8 June 2020, fares start from USD1,299 per person twin share. Northern Explorer departures are also available from Sydney and Brisbane.

Australia Circumnavigation voyages from Sydney, Adelaide and Perth (Fremantle) including an inaugural 29-night Round Australia cruise out of Adelaide visiting Port Lincoln, Kangaroo Island, Port Arthur, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Yorkeys Knob, Alotau, Darwin, Kimberley Coast (Scenic Cruising), Broome, Geraldton, Perth (Fremantle), Margaret River (Busselton) and Adelaide. Departing from Perth (Fremantle) 10 August 2020, fares start from USD3,249 per person twin share.

Roundtrip voyages to Fiji from Brisbane and Sydney including a 12-night Fiji cruise sailing from Sydney visiting Dravuni Island and Lautoka departing 25 June 2020, fares start from USD999 per person twin share.

Alternatively, holidaymakers can also choose the Value* packaged fare that also includes access to the Premier Beverage Package and Wi-Fi for the first two guests in the stateroom.