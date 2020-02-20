Russia slams door on Chinese travellers

MOSCOW, 20 February 2020: Russia has banned all Chinese nationals from entering the country, effective 20 February, in a move to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The ban extends to Chinese travelling for work, tourism, study and private purposes.

Meanwhile, the Global Busines Travel Association’s newsletter update emailed Tuesday said China’s ambassador to Australia requested that a ban on Chinese nationals visiting Australia be lifted.

Australia introduced the ban 1 February that prevented anyone, but Australian citizens and permanent residents, from entering the country directly from mainland China.

It is possible that the ban will come up for review by the Australian government next week.