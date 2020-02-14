Romantic holiday option the Maldives

MALE, the Maldives, 14 February 2020: This is the place to be for a honeymoon or romantic celebration on Valentine’s Day.

Nowhere does beach luxury come better than the Maldives. Nestled in a glistening lagoon above a coral island, Gili Lankanfushi Maldives is just 20-minute transfer away from Velana International Airport.

The resort is eco-friendly and has a strong environmental conscience and awareness so evident in its commitment to green projects. It offers a serene, intimate getaway with excellent service – experience barefoot luxury in this rustic-chic resort where ‘No News, No Shoes’ is the mantra.

Family Pool Villa.

Gili Villa.

Pool Villa Suite.

Catch a glimpse into resort’s latest addition of rustic-chic pool villas: Family Villa with Pool, Residence with Pool and Villa Suite with Pool. Plunge into the edge of the infinity pool with the feeling of a never-ending swim in the ocean.

The enhanced stay experience in any pool villa offers a spacious and homely interior as well as a private swimming pool and an outer deck area for bespoke dining opportunities and wellness activities.

Where To Stay: Gili Lankanfushi Maldives