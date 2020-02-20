Radisson expands in India

NEW DELHI, 20 February 2020: Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of 17 new hotels in India that will boost the company’s portfolio in South Asia.

It will raise the group’s count to more than 150 hotels and 17,000 rooms that are either operational or under development.

One of the fastest-growing international hotel operators in India, Radisson Hotel Group, is now present in more than 60 cities across the country. The group is introducing key brands in gateway cities and rapidly emerging destinations nationwide, including tier two and three cities.

“We are excited to open the year on a high note with 17 hotel signings,” commented Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president operations South Asia. Zubin Saxena.

With domestic and inbound travel on an upward trajectory and India projected to be the world’s fastest-growing business travel market in the coming years, Radisson Hotel Group is optimistic about the opportunities for growth. The 17 new hotels will add approximately 1,880 hotel rooms across India.

Radisson Blu Hotel Jaipur Malviya Nagar – Located in Jaipur, one of the three cities in Golden Triangle tourist circuit, the 180-room hotel is expected to open in 2025.

Radisson Hotel Greater Noida – With a high-visibility location in the National Capital Region (NCR), the 180-room hotel is part of a mixed-use project featuring 1,200 office units and due to open in 2021.

Radisson Hotel Dehradun – Located 1 km from the centre of Dehradun, the state capital of Uttarakhand, the 120-room will open by 2023.

Radisson Hotel Agra – Newly-opened in June 2019, the 165-room hotel overlooks the Taj Mahal. It targets leisure travellers and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) market.

Radisson Hotel Gurugram Sohna Road City Center – Operational since April 2019, this 135-room hotel enjoys a prominent tier one location on Sohna Road, Gurugram, which is home to more than 250 Fortune 500 companies.

Radisson Hotel Vadodara – Located in Vadodara, one of the largest cities in Gujarat, this 140-room hotel will open by 2023.

Radisson Hotel Bareilly – This will be the first international upscale hotel in Bareilly, one of India’s 100 planned smart cities. The 100-room hotel will open in 2021.

Radisson Hotel Vaishno Devi – This 100-room hotel will mark the group’s entry into Katra, one of India’s most important pilgrimage sites, with over 8 million visitors per year. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2022.

Radisson Hotel Dehradun – Located in the state capital, the hotel will offer a 360-degree view of the forest reserve surrounded by the Mussoorie hills. The 120-room hotel will open in 2023.

Park Inn by Radisson Vaishno Devi – The 184-room hotel will be the second part of a dual-branded development with Radisson Hotel Vaishno Devi. It is scheduled to open in 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Kashipur Resort – The hotel will mark the company’s debut in the industrial city of Kashipur, Uttarakhand. Located on the access road to Jim Corbett National Park, the 100-room hotel is scheduled to open in 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Saputara – This will be Radisson Hotel Group’s first hotel in Saputara, Gujarat’s most popular hill station. Located close to the city’s main tourist locations, the hotel will open by 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Surat – Radisson Hotel Group’s first hotel in Surat, this property will be a part of a mixed-use development consisting of commercial, retail and entertainment facilities. The 100-room hotel is expected to be operational by 2021.

Park Inn by Radisson Jalandhar – Located in one of India’s 100 new “smart cities”, this property will have excellent rail and road connectivity to other major cities in Punjab, as well as Delhi NCR. It is expected to be operational by 2023.

Park Inn by Radisson Gwalior – The hotel will mark the Park Inn by Radisson brand’s market entry into the “smart city” of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, just 3 km from the main commercial and retail areas. It is expected to be operational in 2020.

Park Inn by Radisson Jabalpur –Located in the growth hub of Jabalpur, the hotel will be situated approximately 8 km from the city centre. The 115 room hotel is due to open in 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Mashobra –The 125 room hotel will be the first international hotel in Mashobra – a preferred tourist getaway destination in North India and should open in 2023.