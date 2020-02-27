Qatar readjusts flights to South Korea

DOHA, Qatar, 27 February 2020: Qatar Airways is putting some flights on temporary hold and scaling down to smaller aircraft on routes to South Korea and Iran due to entry restrictions imposed on nationals from both countries.

A review of operations will be conducted frequently with the intention to reinstate flights as soon as entry restrictions ease. With travel restrictions on recent visitors to the two countries, the airline says it faces crew scheduling difficulties.

As a result, the airline will temporarily readjust and downsize services to South Korea and Iran from 26 February.

Flights to and from South Korea out of Doha will use a smaller aircraft switching from the Boeing 777-300 to the Airbus A350-900 to meet reduced demand. Only passengers with onward connections through Hamad International Airport will be accepted for travel from Incheon Airport.

For Iran, Qatar Airways’ will put services on temporary hold, effective from 26 February, for an evaluation period of two weeks up to 14 March 2020.

This will affect flights to and from Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan. Frequencies to and from Tehran will be cut from 20 to seven weekly flights.