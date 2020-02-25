Prince Hotel shuts for 15 months

HONG KONG, 25 February 2020: Prince Hotel, located on Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, closed Monday for a major renovation that is expected to take 15 months to complete.

A favourite hotel for both business and leisure travellers since 1984, Prince Hotel will undergo a comprehensive renovation and should reopen the third quarter of 2021 branded Marco Polo Prince Hotel.

The contract for the renovation was awarded last December. The hotel’s statement confirmed that the decision to close the property rather than keep it open during the renovation was based on the “abnormal market outlook” in Hong Kong.

No jobs will be lost as a result of the full closure, the hotel company stated. “The key priority is to protect jobs and create a sustainable long term business future for the cluster of three Marco Polo Hotels, namely Prince Hotel, Gateway Hotel and Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel.”

Hotels in Hong Kong faced reduced inbound travel in 2019 due to crippling street protests, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has compounded the negative situation.

“The Prince Hotel’s renovation programme is a positive statement and underlines the long term future of tourism to this city,” said Wharf Hotels president Jennifer Cronin.