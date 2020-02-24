PATA summit rustles up support

BANGKOK, 24 February 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association is not having second thoughts about its annual summit, 31 March to 3 April, despite cancellations of major travel shows and conferences that were due to take place March and April.

In response to questions from TTR Weekly PATA CEO Mario Hardy confirmed the association’s annual summit would convene in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE as planned.

A spate of cancellations hit trade shows, including the high profile ITB China as the Covid-19 outbreak continued to spread across Asia.

At the weekend the PATA CEO said 106 delegates had signed up for the summit due to be hosted in the Middle East for the first time.

“This is about what we would expect six weeks prior to the event,” Hardy explained.

“We know from experience organising other events in the Middle East that locals tend to register at the last minute or simply turn up at the event.”

He expects registrations to increase during the last 10 days to reach the attendance goal of 250 delegates set in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism.

Right now we have 75% of our speakers confirmed; we are simply waiting for confirmation on the local and regional speakers from Ras Al Khaimah.

The three-day event will be hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Hardy and his communications director are currently in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai to rustle up support for the summit and undertake interviews with local media.

The PATA Annual Summit 2020 will convene at the Ali Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah under the theme ‘Partnerships for Tomorrow’.

Before Covid-19 hit the headlines earlier this year, Hardy explained the summit’s theme: “We’re faced with a future that will be full of enormous challenges but, with meaningful partnerships, synergies and solidarity, there are also enormous opportunities to be had, and we’re looking to explore these with our members during the summit.”

The challenges have changed with Covid-19 and its impact on tourism now topping the agenda with very few opportunities evident in the public health crisis.