Myanmar tourism growth rate soars

YANGON, 12 February 2020: Myanmar scored the highest spike in tourist arrivals among the world’s 10 fastest-growing travel destinations in 2019, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Based on tourist arrival growth rates, Myanmar topped the ranking list with a year-on-year increase of 40.2% in 2019, followed by Puerto Rico (31.2%) and Iran (27.9%).

“This is good news for Myanmar, and we need to keep this momentum going for many more years,” said Myanmar Tourism Marketing chairperson, May Myat Mon Win

The Myanmar government has introduced new regulations to facilitate easier access for tourists to visit the country. Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and some Southeast Asian countries were granted visa-free entry.

Indian, Chinese nationals from the mainland and other countries (Australia, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and Switzerland) were granted a visa on arrival.

Citizens of over 100 countries are eligible for Myanmar e-visas (evisa.moip.gov.mm/) and can get an approval letter within three days.

Travel from China is on hold due to the suspension of tour package sales in China and the cancellation of airline services in a bid to counter the coronavirus outbreak across Asia.

To keep up the momentum of tourist arrivals rise and win back business interrupted by the virus crisis, Myanmar Tourism Marketing will launch its “Green Season” campaign (May to the end of September) with the support of hotels, airlines and tour operators.

UNWTO’s top-10 fastest-growing travel destinations

1. Myanmar 40.2%

2. Puerto Rico 31.2%

3. Iran 27.9%

4. Uzbekistan 27.3%

5. Montenegro 21.4%

6. Egypt 21.1%

7. Vietnam 16.2%

8. Philippines 15.1%

9. Maldives 14.9%

10. Bahamas 14.6%