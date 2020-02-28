More days in Angkor tickets

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, 28 February 2020: Angkor Enterprise that manages tickets sales at the Angkor Archaeological Park extended the validity of its park passes 25 February.

It informed local travel agents earlier this week that the incentive remains valid until 25 June this year.

Claiming the incentive would improve travel confidence in the destination as the Covid-19 virus outbreak dampens holiday bookings, the one day ticket is now valid for two days. The cost remains unchanged at USD37.

The three-day pass priced at USD62 is now valid for five days, and the seven-day pass at USD72 is valid for 10 days.

Angkor Enterprise, a public administration under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism, is the sole distributor of tickets for the UNESCO World Heritage site.

In January the agency reported earnings from ticket sales reached USD10,547,332 while visitors to the park for the period 1 January to 27 February totalled 33,581.