Macau to reopen casinos

HONG KONG, 18 February 2020: Macau will reopen its casinos this week, but gamblers and staff will have to wear masks and stay their distance.

GGR Asia, a news channel based in Macau that reports on gambling in the region, quoted the city’s secretary for economy and finance, Lei Wai Nong, who announced the end of the shutdown.

Casinos closed for 15 days, and the order expires Wednesday 19 February at midnight. The city’s 39 casinos have the option to reopen Thursday morning, or they can remain closed for another 30 days maximum.

Restrictions will remain in place, including the rule that all workers and gamblers must wear protective masks. Also, the distance between gamblers and the staff working the tables will increase to improve safety.

