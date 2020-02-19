Khiri Travel achieves ‘Full House’ with Travelife

BANGKOK, 19 February 2020: Khiri Travel has become the first destination management company in Southeast Asia to be Travelife certified across all its offices.

In the last few days, Khiri Travel’s operations in Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Laos earned Travelife certifications for the first time. Last year, Khiri Travel, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar all retained existing certification.

Travelife certification is awarded to tour operators after rigorous systems, as well as policy and procedure checks onsite by Travelife auditors.

The three-stage Travelife process acknowledges guidelines set out by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. These include labour conditions, human rights, environmental responsibilities, biodiversity and fair business practices across the company and its supply chains.

“Khiri Travel is extremely proud to be Travelife certified in all our destinations,” said Khiri Travel’s Regional Sustainability CoordinatorNia Klatte. “Everyone in the team has been proactive and involved in the process from the beginning. It’s great to see how far we have come.”

Khiri Travel CEO Herman Hoven added: “With full Travelife certification in all our destinations, clients can rest assured that they are working with a responsible operator who cares about the bigger picture and has the processes and metrics in place to prove it.”

Khiri Travel was one of the first DMCs in Asia to be Travelife certified in 2015. Since then Khiri has been a proactive supporter of the responsible tourism agenda advanced by Travelife, leading DMCs and PATA through its Tour Operators’ Sustainability Working Group.

The Travelife standard for tour operators is also formally recognized by the UN-supported Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

Travelife certification for tour operators was founded in the Netherlands in 2007. Today, Travelife advances the responsible tourism agenda by being a leading training, management and certification initiative for tourism companies that are committed to sustainability.

Travelife certification for tour operators and travel agents breaks down into three stages; engaged, partner and certified.

Commenting on Khiri Travel’s full accreditation in seven destinations, Travelife general manager of tour operators and travel agents Naut Kusters said: “I am delighted that Khiri Travel continues to be a front runner in sustainability. Khiri has always been willing to share its experience and enthusiasm with other companies, for example, through PATA’s working groups.”

Kusters believes sector-wide engagement can become a turning point for the tourism industry in Asia.

“By working together, leading DMC’s can set industry standards and positively influence the behaviour of suppliers,” he said.

Hoven will lead Khiri Travel at ITB Berlin, 4 to 6 March (Stand 204 Hall 26B).