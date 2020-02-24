ITB pushes sustainable agenda

BERLIN, 24 February 2020: Sustainable and socially responsible tourism expands its footprint at the upcoming ITB Berlin with more than 120 exhibitors from 34 countries presenting products ranging from adventure to Astro-tourism.

Located in Hall 4.1b, visitors will be able to engage with adventure travel content suppliers. At the same time, a new CSR information stand will join Astro-Tourism Day as new show features along with the 3rd Cycling Tourism Day.

Another newcomer, ‘Fridays for Future’ climate movement is highlighted at Hall 4.1b directly next to the new CSR information stand. This features a vertically styled garden and will be attracting attention with wide-ranging information on the show’s commitment to sustainable travel.

The 15th Pow-Wow for Tourism Professionals is being held in Hall 4.1b 4 to 6 March 2020. This year the theme is ’Corals and Reefs – The living gardens of the deep in peril’.

Trade visitors will be able to meet international tourism professionals and experts at lectures, panel discussions, workshops and networking events which will highlight and discuss the latest aspects of socially responsible tourism, climate change and sustainability.

The ‘first Astro-Tourism’ Meet-up will take place on the stand of the Eifel National Park.

Speakers include Dr Andreas Hänel, who will talk about the latest trends in Astro-tourism, Etta Dannemann, whose subject is Astro-tourism events in Europe, and the astrophotographer Bernd Präschold will talk about the best European regions for observing the stars.

Cycle tourism is another topic of key interest. Visitors attending the presentations and panel discussions of the ‘3rd Cycling Tourism Day’ can find out about the trends and rapid developments taking place in this tourism market.

The European Cyclists Association (ECF) and the German Cyclists’ Association (ADFC) will hold workshops providing detailed information on the development of successful products for cycle tourism.

They will also highlight attractive cycle routes for touring natural and cultural heritage sites, coastal regions and countries in Europe. In his lecture on ‘Cycling from the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea’, Bernard Phelan, European marketing manager of Caravan Kooch Adventure Travel Iran, will talk about cycle tourism in Iran. Axel Carion, chief executive officer of BikingMan, France, will presentations on ultra-endurance cycling events in Oman, France, Brazil, Peru, Portugal, Laos and Taiwan.

ITB Berlin 2020 is scheduled 4 to 8 March. In 2019, 10,000 companies and organisations from 181 countries exhibited their products and services to around 160,000 visitors, including 113.500 trade visitors.

ITB Berlin Convention will be held from 4 to 7 March 2020. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors attending the trade show.