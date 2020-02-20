ITB China postpones 2020 show

SHANGHAI 20 February 2020: Organiser of ITB China 2020 have postponed the annual show originally scheduled for 13 to 15 May at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The deferred show dates will be announced by the show organisers at a future date, the organisers said in a statement.

The decision is based on the current risk evaluation of the Covid-19 epidemic by local and global authorities.

According to the regular report and Covid-19 prevention notification released by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Covid-19 situation in China continues to be challenging and developments going forward over the next few months are very hard to foresee at this stage.

To ensure the safety of ITB China’s exhibitors and visitors, the organisers decided to postpone ITB China 2020, and in a responsible way, allow all participants to make necessary arrangements in a timely manner.

In its statement dated 18 February, the ITB China organisers said they would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates based on official assessments of the overall risk situation.