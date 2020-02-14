Hua Hin embarks on trust-building

HUA HIN, Thailand, 14 February 2020: Hua Hin’s municipality and private sector partners are campaigning to strengthen visitor confidence in the Gulf of Thailand beach resort.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul (centre in photo) leads the initiative that is backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Prachuap Khiri Khan office, the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Association, and Hua Hin hotel operators.

It involves organising events at the popular beach resort during the remainder of February and throughout March.

The aim is to boost confidence and encourage tourism-related businesses to draw more international tourists to the resort.

February highlights

Latin music and dancing, Saturday, 15 February 2020.

Zumba Dance on the Beach, a collaboration with Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, will offer a festive and dynamic alternative for getting fit and having some fun at the same time.







This free-of-charge event features some of the finest Zumba instructors from Bangkok and Hua Hin, who will passionately guide you through easy-to-master moves and bring out your inner Shakira or Ricky Martin. Live bands, mini-concerts, and many fun and inspiring activities open to the whole family awaits, providing a whole new perspective on world-famous Hua Hin Beach.

Yoga Festival 2020, 21 to 23 February

This festival presents a zen-like opportunity for the young and the young at heart, experienced yoga fans and beginners alike, to get into the flow of yoga. In partnership with Shakti Yoga, the festival gets underway on a beachfront strip of land at Soi Hua Hin 75/1.