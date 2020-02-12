Hotel JAL City arrives in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 12 February 2020: Hotel JAL City Bangkok will open 8 May in Thonglor a popular tourist district, just off the city’s Sukhumvit Road “golden mile” strip

Hotel JAL City Bangkok is the 13th JAL City property to be operated by Okura Nikko Hotel Management headquartered in Japan.





Due to open 8 May, the 324-room property is currently operating as “Hotel Verve Bangkok”. It will be rebadged “Hotel JAL City Bangkok”. Jo Sato takes over as general manager.

The new management is already accepting bookings with special opening rates starting at THB2,800 plus service and tax for a standard room, with breakfast for two, for stays 8 May until 31 July.

Under its present branding, the four-star ‘Hotel Verve’ sells its lowest rate on Booking.com at THB2,176 inclusive of tax and service for two persons without breakfast.

Once it transfers to the Hotel Japan City brand, the basic rate on Booking.com for a stay mid-May goes up to THB2,621 inclusive of tax and service but without breakfast.

Hotel JAL City Bangkok is situated adjacent to Hotel Nikko Bangkok, which opened in January 2019, a short three-minute walk from Thonglor BTS Skytrain station or around 8 km from downtown Bangkok and 2.3 km from the Emporium Shopping Mall.

Thonglor extends north and south from Soi Sukhumvit 55, commonly known as Thonglor Road, in the Wattana district of central Bangkok. The area has long been home to many Japanese and other expatriates as well as wealthy Thais.

The hotel is the first property outside Japan to operate under the Hotel JAL City brand and the fourth property in Thailand under Okura Nikko Hotel Management, following The Okura Prestige Bangkok (opened May 2012), Hotel Nikko Bangkok (January 2019), and Hotel Nikko Amata City Chonburi (scheduled to open in 2021).