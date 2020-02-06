GHM plants Chedi flag in the Maldives

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2020: GHM has announced plans to launch The Chedi Kudavillingili, its first resort in the Maldives, later this year.

The 99-villa property will feature 36 overwater villas, a 150-metre-long central pool.

Located a 25-minute speedboat transfer from Malé International Airport, the resort stands on a 1 km long coral island called Kudavillingili.

Since its founding in 1992, GHM has accumulated resorts such as The Nam Hai in Vietnam, The Chedi Muscat in Oman and The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland.

The MFAR Group owns the resort in the Maldives.

In addition to the 36 overwater villas, and 63 island-based villas, The Chedi Kudavillingili will launch a spa with eight overwater treatment rooms, a beach club and bar, an all-day dining restaurant and Hawkers Stalls featuring four live cooking stations. Recreational opportunities on the island run the gamut from courts for several different sports to surfing and a plethora of on-the-water and underwater pursuits.

GHM’s (General Hotel Management Ltd) portfolio includes:

Al Bait Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Luštica Bay, Montenegro

The Chedi Muscat, Oman

The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland

GHM properties currently under development:

The Chedi Mumbai, India

The Chedi Khorfakkan, Sharjah, UAE

The Chedi Kudavillingili, Maldives

The Chedi Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Club Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan

The Chedi Residences Zhudong, Hsinchu, Taiwan