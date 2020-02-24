Genting Dream suspends sailings

SINGAPORE 24 February 2020: Covid-19 outbreak has forced Dream Cruises to suspend Genting Dream’s operations from Singapore from 23 until 27 March.

“Dream Cruises has made the difficult decision to suspend its operations from Singapore as a measure to help curtail the spread of Covid-19 and as a result of the tightening travel restrictions that have been enacted by various countries,” said Dream Cruises president Michael Goh.

“Guests who are booked on any of the cancelled itineraries will be contacted and provided with a variety of compensation options including to defer their cruise to a future sailing or, if needed, to cancel their cruise for a full refund.”

The cruise line has been working closely with various local and regional authorities in implementing precautionary measures across its fleet based upon official updates, including boarding restrictions on Genting Dream in accordance with the Singapore government’s policies.