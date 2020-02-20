FCM names director of accounts

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2020: FCM Travel Solutions, a travel management firm, has named Joanne Taylor as director of account management Asia.

Based at FCM’s regional office in Singapore, she is part of the commercial strategy team and will oversee the full spectrum of account management function across Asia.

She brings with her over 20 years of global procurement, business development and account management experience in the travel and resource sectors.

She was most recently head of travel and expense management at BHP, a leading mining company. Before that, she spent time in Rio Tinto and most of her career leading corporate and leisure sales in various airlines including Qantas, Air New Zealand and Japan Airlines.

FCM Travel Solutions is the flagship global business travel division of Flight Centre Travel Group. FCM’s network spans 97 countries, employing over 6000 staff.