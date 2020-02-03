Cruises deny boarding

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2020: The global Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), has pledged that its members will deny boarding to anyone who has travelled through mainland China in the past two weeks, in addition to other precautions.

The move came just hours after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency and the US State Department raised its alert to Level 4 (highest level) and stating the country would deny entry to travellers from Mainland China.

The ban has been adopted by all cruise lines worldwide that are members of CLIA that represents 95% of cruise capacity worldwide.

Last week a Carnival Line cruise ship under the Costa brand came under quarantine for 24 hours when the doctors suspected two passengers who came from Macau had contracted the disease. More than 6,000 passengers and 1,000 crew were unable to disembark for a tour of Rome. A day later, doctors cleared the two cases, and the cruise resumed its itinerary.

In a statement on the ongoing crisis, CLIA senior director of strategic communications Bari Golin-Blaugrund, who is based in Washington said: “CLIA Members have suspended crew movements from mainland China and will deny boarding to any individual, whether guest or crew, who has travelled from or through mainland China within the previous 14 days,” CLIA said.

The full statement released 30 January read: “The safety and health of passengers is the number one priority of CLIA members. CLIA and its member lines maintain close contact with health professionals and regulators around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), and are continually assessing and modifying policies and procedures as developments emerge.

This includes the modification of itineraries, where needed, in light of evolving circumstances, as well as health, travel and contact screening where appropriate, for guests and crew who have recently travelled from or through the affected area consistent with prevailing guidance from global health authorities. Screening protocols allow for informed decisions on a case-by-case basis whether a guest or crewmember will be denied boarding.

“Importantly, the cruise industry is one of the most well-equipped and experienced when it comes to managing and monitoring health conditions of passengers and crew. Cruise lines take precautions to conduct passive as well as an active screening of passengers and crew for illness prior to boarding when circumstances demand. Furthermore,

“CLIA members implement outbreak prevention and response measures and their ships must be fitted with medical facilities, shipboard and shore side medical professionals available around the clock, 24/7, to provide initial medical care in the event of illness and prevent disease transmission.”