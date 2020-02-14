Cruise ship docks thanks to Cambodia

BANGKOK, 14 February 2020: Holland America Line’s cruise ship, Westerdam, docked at 0700 on Thursday at the Sihanoukville port in Cambodia.

It ended two weeks at sea as Asian countries refused to allow the cruise ship to dock.

The cruise line confirmed the ship would remain moored outside Sihanoukville for several days while the 1,455 passengers undergo checks for the Covid-19 virus before they disembark. Once medical checks are clear, the first passengers could leave Sihanoukville at the weekend.

The shipping line said passengers will transfer over the next few days to Phnom Penh to connect with charter flights to take them home.

Holland America Line is covering all the costs including flights home, in addition to the full cruise refund and 100% future cruise credits.

Westerdam was on a 14-day cruise that departed Hong Kong 1 February with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board. It was supposed to conclude the cruise on 15 February in Yokohama, Japan.

The cruise line statement said all passengers are “healthy, and despite erroneous reports, there are no known or suspected cases of the coronavirus on board, nor have they ever been.”

However, Sihanoukville’s police chief told the Khmer Times 20 passengers showed signs of illness and authorities were waiting for the results to see if any had contracted the Covid-19 virus.

The WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus praised Cambodia for taking in the Westerdam, a US-based cruise ship registered in the Netherlands.

He noted that it had been turned away from ports in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Guam, Taiwan, and Thailand despite having no sick patients on board.

He said Cambodia’s response was “an example of the international solidarity” that the WHO has encouraged throughout the health crisis. WHO has consistently advised against excessive travel bans.

The Westerdam’s South China sea cruise unravelled after it left Hong Kong 1 February when countries suspended travel from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus.