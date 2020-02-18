Biggles Big Band at the beach

HUA HIN, Thailand, 18 February 2020: The annual Biggles Big Band concert tour of Thailand focused on Hua Hin and Bangkok this year with the Valentine’s Day concert rounding off the tour at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Valentine’s Day in Hua Hin saw Amsterdam’s 23-piece orchestra, Biggles Big Band, revisiting the famous beach resort for the tour’s finalé concert.











Led by the hotel’s resident manager, Jan Weisheit (second from right), the memorable evening attracted a full-house of guests and jazz lovers.

Narrated and conducted by the talented conductor Adrie Braat the ensemble consisted of five trumpets, four trombones, five saxophones, guitar, piano, acoustic bass, drums and a female vocalist, Clara Baker, all guaranteeing a sensational musical experience.