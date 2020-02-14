Bamboo grows Taiwan routes

HANOI, 14 February 2020: Bamboo Airways confirmed this week it would fly a new service from Hanoi to Kaohsiung in Taiwan this June.

The latest addition to the airline’s international network will offer a daily service using an A321 aircraft.

According to Airlineroute timetable information flights will depart Hanoi at 1140 and arrive in Kaohsiung at 1510. The return flights will depart Kaohsiung at 1610 and arrive back in Hanoi at 1750.

Last December, the airline launched a daily service linking the Vietnamese capital Hanoi with Taipei, Taiwan’s capital. At the time airline officials said the route would cater to a mix of business and leisure travel including students. It claimed the route would generate sector bookings of around 10,000 per month.

The airline has a fleet of 30 Airbus A321neos and one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It plans to grow the network with new services to the Americas, Europe, and Australia, but that is now pending on how aviation recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 virus.

In addition to the Hanoi – Kaohsiung route the airline also plans to connect major cities in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang with other destinations in Taiwan such as Tainan, and Taichung.

It previously operated charter flights on the Danang – Taipei, Danang – Taichung, and Hanoi – Tainan routes.

Bamboo Airways took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, last December, and by the end of the first quarter of 2020, it should take delivery of three more Dreamliners. It has 30 of the aircraft on order.