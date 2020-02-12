Amadeus partners with JAL

SINGAPORE 12 February 2020: Japan Airlines is powering up its retailing capabilities through a distribution partnership that makes Amadeus the airline’s recommended distribution partner for travel agents in Japan.

The implementation of Amadeus Altéa NDC will help JAL improve retailing and servicing across all channels. JAL will integrate its NDC contents into the Amadeus Travel Platform for distribution using Amadeus NDC Connect, a solution designed for Altéa airlines to make their NDC content seamlessly available for travel sellers worldwide.

For Amadeus travel sellers this means that JAL’s NDC content will soon be available through the Amadeus Travel Platform through an NDC connectivity, ensuring operational continuity and access to a wide range of JAL’s content.

Amadeus executive vice president airlines for the Asia Pacific, Cyril Tetaz said: “By implementing Amadeus NDC connect, Japan Airlines will be able to work in an agile and simple manner to support its long-term digital innovation strategy to effectively distribute NDC.”

Currently, more than 25 travel sellers and 16 airlines are a part of the programme.