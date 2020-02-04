Amadeus dabbles in urban planning

SINGAPORE, 4 FEBRUARY 2020: Amadeus, a technology supplier to the global travel industry, has joined Mastercard’s City Possible network to research solutions to the most pressing urban challenges worldwide.

City Possible was launched by Mastercard in 2018 as a first-of-its-kind partnership and co-creation initiative to provide city leaders with a platform to harness the insights and solutions with academia and the private sector to make cities safer, healthier, sustainable and more inclusive.

Amadeus joins a diverse set of academic and industry partners from around the world including the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard University (TECH), the United Nations Global Compact and communities in over 40 global cities.

“We recognise that meaningful change will require a fundamental shift in the way city and business leaders work together, so we established City Possible to enable public-private collaboration,” said Mastercard executive vice president and head of global cities, Miguel Gamino.

The announcement follows Amadeus’ launch in 2018 of a new Smart Cities initiative and dedicated task force in the Asia Pacific, to help integrate new technology with existing infrastructure to improve mobility for residents, commuters and tourists.

“Inclusive mobility should be the cornerstone of any city’s plans for the future – to ensure that existing transport systems continue to work for everyone,” said Amadeus vice president, corporate strategy and business development, Asia Pacific, Simon Akeroyd.