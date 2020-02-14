Airlines cut more services

BANGKOK, 14 February 2020: More Asian countries are shutting the door on travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

South Korea announced it requires visitors from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to undergo advanced screening measures, including the use of special counters. They have also to complete a quarantine report, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Korean Air suspended 20 out of 30 routes and reduced flights on eight routes from several airports to mainland China, while Asiana Airlines halted six routes to Changsha, Guilin and Haikou while reducing flights on 15 routes, until end of March.

The Philippines also banned travel from Taiwan a move that ruffled feathers in government circles. AirAsia, Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific all based in the Philippines confirmed they had suspended all flights to and from Taiwan.

More than 50 countries have imposed travel restriction on Mainland China and those who have travelled there in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, American Airlines confirmed it is extending the ban on flights to Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai until 23 April from Dallas and Los Angeles.