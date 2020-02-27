Airlines cut back services to Asia

BANGKOK, 27 February 2020: Airlines continue to reduce flights or deploy smaller aircraft on routes to countries in Asia where the Covid-19 virus has gained a foothold.

Kuwait’s aviation authorities suspended all flights to and from Singapore and Japan until further notice. All foreign travellers who have visited these countries within 14 days before arrival in Kuwait will be denied entry.

Similar measures are in place for China, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, South Korea, Thailand and Italy.

Air Canada has suspended daily flights between Hong Kong and Toronto until at least 30 April due to reduced market demand on the route.

The airline has also extended the suspension of flights from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in Canada to Beijing Capital and Shanghai Pudong until at least 10 April.

Following the ban of all non-Hong Kong residents entering Hong Kong from South Korea, Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will suspend services to Seoul from 1 March to 28 March while flights to Jeju and Busan have ceased until 28 March.