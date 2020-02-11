Airlines cancel more flights

BANGKOK, 11 February 2020: More airlines are cancelling services to China despite the World Health Organisation’s advice against imposing restrictions on international travel.

Airlines are responding to the declines in advance bookings and consumers postponing their holiday plans until the coronavirus epidemic is contained.

Faced with declining revenue, South African Airways has cancelled several routes, effective 29 February, from Johannesburg to Abidjan, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola and São Paulo. Domestic destinations such as Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London will also decrease at the end of February.

All flights from Osaka’s Kansai International Airport to Hong Kong International Airport will stop 17 February to 28 March.

Hainan Airlines suspends flights between Beijing Capital International Airport in China and Manchester until 28 March.

Cathay Pacific suspended flights to and from mainland China with the exception of Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Xiamen until 28 March. It also suspended flights between Hong Kong and London Gatwick in the UK, Rome, Italy, and Taiwan’s Taichung; as well as Washington DC and New Jersey’s Newark in the United States, Male in the Maldives, and Jeju, Clark and Davao in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Micronesia announced that travellers who have transited through China within 14 days of their planned arrival would be barred entry.