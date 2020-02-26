A new look at Six Senses Yai Noi

YAO NOI, Thailand, 26 February 2020: Six Senses Yao Noi has completed a four-month renovation that includes the newly-launched signature venue, The Hilltop, is situated at the highest point in the resort overlooking the limestone karsts of Phang Nga Bay.

The four-month renovation delivers expanded facilities include a dining area named The Tasting Room, a chill-out lounge in a bamboo dome and a bar overlooking the bay.





From now through to 19 April, Six Senses Yao Noi sells a five-night stay that includes a set menu meal at its signature restaurant The Tasting Room.

To put the ‘offer’ in perspective, the five-night stay according to Booking.com will set you back a cool USD4,782 in a one-bedroom pool villa. The rate includes service, tax and breakfasts. The set menu meal on the house is not listed as a perk on Booking.com.

The island resort is a one-hour car and boat ride from Phuket’s international airport.