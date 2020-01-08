Vietnam ends dual pricing

HANOI, 8 January 2020: Vietnam is about to set a good example for its neighbours to consider after it announced the end of dual pricing entrance fees at all heritage sites across the country.

It becomes the first country of the Mekong Region (Cambodia, China Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam) to apply uniformly the same entrance fees at heritage sites for both residents and foreigners.

The ruling will come into effect 13 January according to a report by Nhan Dan Online, the official news channel of the communist party.

Tour companies welcome the move as it improves Vietnam’s competitiveness, removes a pain-point and simplifies pricing for tour packages.

According to the NDO report, the new regulation is identified as Circular 85/2019/TT-BTC, issued by the Ministry of Finance on the collection of fees and charges.

The circular states that based on socio-economic conditions, scale and form of sightseeing activities of each scenic spot, historical relics, cultural works and museums, provinces and cities can determine the appropriate fee levels, but “must ensure that the rates are uniformly applied to both Vietnamese and foreigners.”

Fees for scenic spots, historical monuments, cultural constructions and museums recognised by the UNESCO as a world cultural and natural heritage site will be equal or higher than the entrance fees for other scenic places, historical monuments, cultural works and museums not recognised by UNESCO.

While ending the unpopular practice of charging foreigners more to visit heritage sites, there are clauses that allow fee exemptions or reduced fees for children, those who enjoy preferential privileges (government officials) people with disabilities and elderly people, based on current provisions under national and provincial laws.

(Source: NDO)