Trip.com allays refund fears

SHANGHAI, 30 January 2020: Trip.com announced a “safeguard cancellation guarantee initiative this week in response to the novel coronavirus emergency in China.

Noting a strict lockdown in Wuhan and Hubei province is in place, and the enforcement of travel restrictions are also rolling out across mainland China, the company said it was responding to ensure traveller safety and minimise economic losses.

Since 26 January, Trip.com Group’s “Safeguard Cancellation Guarantee” has been available to all of its customers offering them waivers on cancellations fees and easing refund worries.

The company said it was reaching out to global partners and customers to seek understanding and support in dealing with the unfolding emergency.

As part of the initiative, global partners, including airlines and hotels, offer penalty-free cancellations to customers for bookings through to early February.

As of 28 January, dozens of airline and hotel partners, including Asiana Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Hilton, Shangri-La, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Marriott, Hyatt, Accor, Melia and Jumerah had joined the initiative, with more due to join the scheme by the end of the month.

Trip.com Group said it anticipates that travel industry leaders will offer leniency to customers whose travel plans have been affected by the epidemic.

“Your participation will contribute to global efforts to control and prevent the spread of the disease, and will also be appreciated by the international community,” said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. “Thank you for your understanding and support… Let us come together and work as one cohesive unit and play our part in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.”

